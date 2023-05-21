President of Islamic Republic of Mauritania sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

President of Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.





The letter reads:





"Your Excellency and dear Brother,





On the occasion of your county`s Independence Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.





I also reiterate to Your excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.



