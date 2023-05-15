TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani President says rise of Islamophobic trends in Europe is big concern

“Azerbaijan has always supported Islamic solidarity,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received President of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman al-Asoomi.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his concern about the rise of Islamophobic trends in Europe and condemned them, emphasizing that a very important international conference on Islamophobia had been hosted by Azerbaijan some time ago. The head of state underscored the importance of creating a joint platform in this regard in the future.

