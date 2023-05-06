Under leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, manufacturing of hundreds of products improved in Azerbaijan - minister

Under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, hundreds of products have been manufactured in more than 250 factories in Azerbaijan and exports to 60 countries have been secured, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition," Azernews reports.

"Today, the economy of Azerbaijan is rapidly developing in all sectors of industry. Azerbaijani producers of goods are known in many countries of the world. It is also important to note that the country pays great attention to the privatization of state-owned enterprises and the development of public-private partnerships," the minister said.

Speaking about the liberated territories, Jabbarov pointed out that favorable conditions have been created for investors, both local and foreign.