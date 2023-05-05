Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Baku-Yerevan peace agreement talks

By Vafa Guliyeva

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have talked over the phone, Azernews reports.

During the phone conversation, the FMs exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as the current regional situation.

The sides also discussed the recent negotiations on the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the phone talk, the ministers pointed to other issues of mutual interest.

To recap, on 1 May the meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan took place in Arlington, at George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center with organization of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the meeting, the ministers discussed the security situation in the region as well as issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that prior to the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a a phone call with the head of state of Azerbaijan expressing his concern over the establishment of the new checkpoint on the Lachin road at the conventional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Also, following the meeting in the US, a mutual agreement was reached on some articles of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to the statement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had talks on May 1-4 in Arlington, Virginia.