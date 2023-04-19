Russian expert about US role of settling conflict between Azerbaijan-Armenia: Hopes for West intermediating looks unfeasible

By Azernews

Rena Murshud





A country that is itself an aggressor should not be expected to establish peace between the two countries, Mikhail Zernov, a director of the branch of the International Fund for Cooperation and Partnership of the countries of the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, told in a comment for Azernews, with regard to the escalated tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia in connection with recent Armenian provocations.

As is known, a telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Derek Hogan, an Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, during which the sides have discussed peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

At a telephone conversation, Azerbaijan's Bayramov has noted the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing military-political provocations committed by Armenia are detrimental to the peaceful and creative efforts of Azerbaijan.

Derek Hogan, in his standard response, was just sufficient to emphasize the importance of peace between the two sides. Hogan, who stated that he will not spare the support of the United States in this matter, tried to console the Azerbaijani side. However, the question arises as to how the United States can act as a guarantor of peace...

Can the United States really defend the violated rights of Babirov Agshin and Akhundov Huseyn, who were unjustly beaten and imprisoned by Armenia?

According to Mikhail Zernov, the current situation at the border, and in the region is unstable: "The ethno-political and territorial causes of the conflict have deep historical roots, manifestations of such aggression stem from these contradictions. I think tensions in the region is quite tangible."

As for the support of the United States in the return of Azerbaijani soldiers, the expert emphasized that the United States will only try to increase its pressure on both sides in the region.

“To establish peace, a negotiation process is needed with the participation of the CIS countries and, of course, Russia,” Zernov said as he touched on the return of the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Expert also underlined Russia's stance in ending the conflict in the region, saying that Kremlin always respects Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

"Russia has already recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It is necessary to stop the information war by both sides of the conflict, to intensify the negotiation process," he concluded.



