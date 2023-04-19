ANAMA: Over 7k ha of land cleared in first quarter of 2023

Sabina Mammadli

During the demining activity conducted by Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the first quarter of 2023, 7,944 hectares of land were cleared, and 3,878 mines and unexploded ordnance were discovered, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during the general meeting of the agency dedicated to the results of the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the agency Vugar Suleymanov said that Azerbaijan has identified the demining activity as one of its priorities for the purpose of the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories and the safe and stable settlement of the former IDPs in their homelands.

He also emphasized the importance of demining operations carried out within the framework of the "Great Return" program in the liberated territories.

Besides, the work done in the field of demining during the reported period and the tasks performed in various priority areas, as well as the status of operations were discussed during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, relevant tasks were given in the direction of increasing efficiency in demining activities, upcoming obligations, challenges and ways to solve them.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a separate Twitter post stating that the number of landmines victims reached 291 since the end of the war.



