Azerbaijani, Kazakh defense ministers eye military prospects

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen and his Kazakh counterpart Col-Gen Ruslan Zhaksylykov discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, Azernews reports per the ministry.

During the meeting, organized in the framework of the Azerbaijani official's visit to Kazakhstan's Astana city, the sides also eyed other issues of mutual interest.

Upon arrival to the country, an official welcoming ceremony was organized for the visiting minister.

Further, the defense ministers passed along the guard of honor, the national anthems of both countries were performed and Hasanov signed the "Book of Honor" in accordance with the protocol.

In the end, a photo was taken.

As part of the visit, Col-Gen Hasanov visited the National Defense University named after First Kazakh - Elbasy.

After getting acquainted with the university, the Azerbaijani defense minister met with the Head of the university, Maj-Gen Lut Alchekenov.

During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on further development of joint cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries, and other topics.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market.