Azerbaijan amends staff of Joint Intergovernmental Commission with Tajikistan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 7, 2008 No. 2667 "On staff of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan from the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the amendments, minister of ecology and natural resources will become the co-chairman of the commission. So far, the commission has been co-chaired by minister of agriculture.

The commission was established in 2008.