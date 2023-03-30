Azerbaijani army takes control of strategic heights in Lachin: Military expert calls for border checkpoint with Armenia

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The triumphant Azerbaijani army has carried out another bloodless military operation to regain lands under Armenian control, cutting off roads used by Armenia and separatists in smuggling weapons, ammunition, and manpower into Karabakh.

On March 30, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that with regard to the commissioning of the new Lachin road, several heights between Jaghazur and Zabukh villages of Lachin District, main and auxiliary roads, as well as large areas along the border have been taken under the control of units of the Azerbaijani Army.

In remarks for Azernews, Azerbaijani military expert Ramil Mammadli commended the Azerbaijani army's successful military operation to bring under control several strategic heights between the villages of Jagazur and Zabukh, as well as the area along the border with Armenia. The expert assessed this as one of the most important operations that have been carried out by the Azerbaijani Army after the Second Karabakh War.

"As is known, so far the Azerbaijani Army has taken control of very important strategic positions in the territory of Karabakh and Zangazur and beefed up its military tactical capabilities, and has taken serious steps to successfully continue the processes that may take place in the future. Taking the positions under control in the territory of Jagazur and Zabukh villages by the Azerbaijani army means that the Azerbaijani Army controls the road in the direction of Shusha and Khankandi, passing through the territory of Lachin District," the expert said.

He also added that over the last two years, Azerbaijan repeatedly reported about the transportation of weapons and ammunition, and military equipment to the Karabakh economic region, i.e. to the territory under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers. However, this has been neglected despite Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed it internationally. And after the clash on March 5, Azerbaijan concretely demonstrated its position and officials once again voiced their views on this issue.

"Apart from taking control of the high grounds in the direction of Jagazur and Zabukh, the Azerbaijani army is looking to set up checkpoints on the road to Khankandi in the next stage. This will ensure all vehicles and people going in the direction of Khankandi are identified unambiguously. In my view, checking the identity of passengers and vehicles entering and exiting Khankandi should be clear for Azerbaijan," the expert stressed.

As for the definition of “new Lachin road”, the pundit noted that the new Lachin road is the road built after the statement of November 10, 2020.

"As we know, the previous road passed through Lachin city, and the new Lachin road, as you can see, passes through the villages of Zabukh and Jagazur and is directed to Khankandi," R. Mammadli added.

Touching on the issue of whether the old road passing through Lachin city is being used or not, the expert said that it is impossible at all because Lachin District is under Azerbaijan’s control. However, after passing by Lachin District, in the territory of Shusha District, vehicles deviate onto the old road. Ramill Mammadli also stressed the importance of the Azerbaijani army's control of the checkpoint starting at the border with Armenia.

"Azerbaijan considered it appropriate to start the process from the territory of Lachin and did so. Of course, it is planned to set up an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the direction of Khankandi. In general, the control function of the Azerbaijani army will be implemented in the direction of Lachin and Khankandi, or rather, from Armenia, in the direction of Lachin and Khankandi," the military expert added.



