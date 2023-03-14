Azerbaijani President: The Big Return program will require a lot of resources

The Big Return program will require a lot of resources, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed at a meeting with CEOs of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, Azernews reports.

“We're planning to implement projects based on absolutely new modern standards. We already announced Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur as a green energy zone. There'll be only renewable sources of energy, which will not only feed the demands of people and industry but also will be very useful for the rest of the country,” the head of state underscored.