Azerbaijani President: I was very happy to see one panel of Forum on multilateralism

09 March 2023 [10:57] - TODAY.AZ

I was very happy to see one panel on multilateralism, especially taking into account that Azerbaijan this year completes its chairmanship in Non-Aligned Movement, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

“Azerbaijan this year completes its chairmanship in Non-Aligned Movement, which started in 2019 and was extended by unanimous decision of 120 member states for one more year until the end of 2023. We tried to, if I may use this word, to revitalize Non-Aligned movement, which had great traditions, but unfortunately during some period of time was a little bit passive. And for that, we organized international events, three summits,” the head of state emphasized.

