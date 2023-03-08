J. Badershneider: Azerbaijan has great potential in the development of alternative energy sources

Azerbaijan has great potential in the development of alternative energy sources as a green energy hub, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Board of the Global Fund for the Eradication of Modern Forms of Slavery, former vice-president of Exxon Mobile, member of the Board of Directors of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Jean Badershneider telling at a press conference held on March 8 in connection with the 10th Global Baku Forum.

Jean Badershneider spoke about Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring Europe's energy security as the most important country in the region, and about the relevance of alternative energy sources and emphasized that there is an acute need for renewable energy sources.

It is significant to note that the Southern Gas Corridor makes an important contribution to Europe's energy security, Jean Badershneider also added that the South Caucasus region currently plays an incredibly important role in the world.