Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in four different directions

Sabina Mammadli

Starting from 15:00 hours on March 5 to 03:10 hours on March 6, using various calibers of weapons, units of the Armenian armed forces fired 19 times at Azerbaijani positions.

This way, units of the Armenian forces stationed in the directions of Guneshli, Ashagi Shorja, Azizli, Zarkand, Yukhari Zagali settlements and Chambarak district of Basarkechar (Gekharkunik) region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Astaf of Dashkasan District, Yellice of Kalbajar District, Mollabairamli, Yukhari Ayrim, and Goyalli of Gadabey District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Moreover, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, shelled Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of the city of Shusha.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of March 5, the separatist Armenian forces in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent committed another provocation.

Operational information was received on the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan along the Xankandi-Xalfali-Tursu dirt road.

On the morning of March 5, in order to verify the information received, the units of the Azerbaijan Army attempted to stop and check vehicles carrying out illegal military transportation.

Service members of the Azerbaijani army, Alibayli Sahriyar, and Huseynov Esqin were killed as a result of the provocation.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.