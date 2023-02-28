Mexican parliamentarians trips to Shusha

Qabil Ashirov

The parliamentary delegation from Mexico that paying an official meeting to Azerbaijan visited Shusha.

According to the Parliament, the delegation led by Alberto Viegas, the Chairman of the Mexico-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Parliament, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Parliament..

The delegation was informed about the history of Shusha city, the situation during the occupation period, and the construction works carried out in Shusha today under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the restoration of historical monuments in the city.

As part of the visit, the guests got acquainted with the mosques of Upper Govharaga, Lower Govharaga, and other monuments watched the fortress walls of Shusha and visited the city square. Later, the guests were informed about the statues of prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures, Khurshidbany Natevan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, that were subjected to Armenian aggression.

In the end, the guests visited Jidir Duzu, which became once again the venue for grandiose events.