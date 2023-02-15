Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry discusses rescue operations in Turkiye's quake-hit province

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations held a meeting in a quake-hit province of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Etibar Mirzayev attended the meeting at the headquarters of the rescue forces of the agency in Kahramanmaras, the report elaborates.

At the meeting, current operating conditions and achieved results were discussed. Besides, views about the next measures including the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid were exchanged and relevant instructions were issued.

As instructed by President Ilham Aliyev, the rapid rescue forces of the Emergencies Ministry are deployed in the area to get involved in the search and rescue operations and help Turkey to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake that occurred in Turkiye.

The Azerbaijani rescuers retrieved from the rubble 53 people alive and 655 dead bodies so far.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.