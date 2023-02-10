Azerbaijan registers 21 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 21 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 10.

Some 22 patients have recovered and one patient died in the reporting period.

So far, 828,195 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,944 of them have recovered, and 10,098 people have died. Currently, 153 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Some 980 COVID-19 tests have been carried out over the past day. In total, 7,503,034 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Over the past day, 275 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

Some 64 people were injected with the first vaccine dose, 143 citizens received the second dose, while 54 people received the third dose and the next doses.

As many as 14 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up to 13,945,002 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,007 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,798 people – the second dose, 3,398,810 people – the third dose, and the next doses so far.

At the same time, 265,387 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19