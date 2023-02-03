EU, Azerbaijan & partner countries working to ensure energy security - European Commissioner for Energy

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The EU, Azerbaijan, and partner countries are working to ensure energy security and market stability, Azernews reports, citing European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson telling the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on February 3.

She noted that today's discussions are taking place in the context of global changes in the energy markets.

"Global growth is under threat. Energy security is the first issue we are thinking about. For this reason, today's meetings of the Advisory Councils are of the utmost importance. This shows that the EU, Azerbaijan, and partner countries are working together to ensure energy security and market stability," she said.

With the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The SGC is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

In 2021, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters. As of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first ten months and was expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of 2022.