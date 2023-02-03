Azerbaijan, Romania strategic partners - President Ilham Aliyev

The participation of the Romanian president in the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting demonstrates the importance Romania is paying to the issues related to energy security, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev telling at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on February 3.

“First of all, I’d like to welcome President of Romania, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, and express gratitude for his participation at today’s important event. Our future joint steps will be done in close coordination between our two countries, which are strategic partners,” the Azerbaijani president noted.