Azerbaijani, Turkish foreign ministers discuss terror attack on embassy in Tehran

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusohglu discussed the brutal attack on the nation's embassy in Tehran during a phone call, Azernews reports.

During the call, Cavusoglu strongly condemned the treacherous terrorist attack, emphasizing that Azerbaijan is not alone, as Türkiye has always been there for the fraternal country.

In turn, Bayramov thanked his Turkish colleague for the words of brotherhood and solidarity and noted that Azerbaijan will make every effort to ensure that all those guilty of the monstrous crime are brought to justice as soon as possible.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack.

The investigation into the act of terror is underway.