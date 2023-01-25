Egyptian president to visit Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, quoting Adel Ibrahim, Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan.

Prior to the official visit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry will travel to Azerbaijan to discuss the details and preparations for el-Sisi's visit. However, the diplomat did not reveal the exact date of the Egyptian president's visit.

The Egyptian president is also scheduled to visit Armenia as the second leg of his tour to the South Caucasus.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will visit the South Caucasus for the first time.