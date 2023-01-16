President Ilham Aliyev: Our export of natural gas will continue to grow

“Just two years ago, Azerbaijan together with its partners completed a mega energy project, Southern Gas Corridor, an integrated pipeline system which stretches from Azerbaijan to Southern Europe and has a length of 3,500 km,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“Our export of natural gas is growing from 19 billion cubic meters last year to 24 billion cubic meters this year, and it will continue to grow. Therefore, once again, I would like to say that our vision for Azerbaijan to be one of the centers of renewable energy sources is not energy security for Azerbaijan. But we do it for different reasons which I already announced,” the Azerbaijani president added.