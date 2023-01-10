Number of people traveling to Karabakh economic region revealed

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Over 7,000 people have so far visited the Karabakh economic region over the past year, Special Representative of the President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said.

He made the remarks on his Twitter page.

"The visits of 7,841 citizens to the Karabakh economic region were organized over the past year," he tweeted.

The official stressed that 3,751 people took trips organized by the Office of the Special Representative. Of them, 3,054 people visited Aghdam, 501 people to Tartar, 122 people to Khojavand, and 74 people to Fizuli.