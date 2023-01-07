Former Gubadli IDPs meet with Azerbaijan President's special representative

Vahid Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, met with representatives of the Gubadli district's executive power, Azernews reports.

The district's executive power's leader, staff members, members of the district's intelligentsia, and members of the general public all attended the meeting.

Hajiyev spoke about the extensive construction and restoration work that started right away in the liberated territories after the Azerbaijani army's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, led by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, which he noted had historic significance.

He provided detailed information regarding the construction and restoration work done in the Gubadli district, the restoration of its villages, and the work that will be done to revive the existing economic sectors.

The official also discussed the repatriation of former internally displaced persons to Aghali village in the Zangilan district, noting that this process will be carried out throughout Eastern Zangazur, including the Gubadli district.

The staff of the special representative office then learned about the district's executive power-established museum, whose exhibits reflect the district's rich historical and cultural heritage.