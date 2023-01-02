Russian peacekeepers' supply car freely passes along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

Since the twelfth day, Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGO) have been peacefully protesting in Karabakh near the area where Russian peacekeepers are currently stationed, Azernews reports.

A Russian peacekeeping supply vehicle has just passed through unimpeded on the Lachin-Khankandi road in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, support vehicles and passenger cars of Russian peacekeepers also passed through the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance.

Previously, the Azerbaijanis [holding a peaceful protest rally close to Shusha, near the peacekeepers' post] were said to have blocked the Lachin road and prevented the supply vehicles from passing, according to the Armenian media.

Non-governmental organization representatives from Azerbaijan have been protesting against the fact that Azerbaijani experts are not allowed on the territory to keep an eye on the illegitimate exploitation of deposits near where the peacekeepers are stationed.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.