Azerbaijan names first ambassador to Israel

By Azernews

Azerbaijan has named its first ambassador to the State of Israel, Azernews report.

Muxtar Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education, has been appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel.

Muxtar Mammadov, born in Baku in 1983, is a graduate of the Baku State University, the European College of Belgium, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan. From 2005 to 2013 and from 2009 to 2013, he worked at the Foreign Ministry, as well as at the Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium.

Since 2013, he has been with the Education Ministry heading the international cooperation department, and then the chief of the staff of the agency. Since April 2021, he has been a deputy minister and supervised projects of innovative cooperation with Israel in the field of science and education.

He is fluent in Russian, English, and Turkish languages.