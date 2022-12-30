More supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

With the peaceful demo of Azerbaijani eco-activists underway on the Lachin-Khankandi road on the 19th day straight for a demand to the Russian peacekeepers to provide ecologists and experts with unhindered access to monitor natural resources deposits under illicit exploitation of separatists in Karabakh, the pickets let the free passage of cargo vehicles as well as humanitarian aid, Azernews reports.

A short while ago, a total of four supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers went through the area and the same occurs on daily basis despite Armenian media's fake reports that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road, preventing the movement of the supply vehicles.