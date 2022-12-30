  • 30 December 2022 [17:54]
    Azerbaijani president grants personal scholarship for services in sports dev't
  • 30 December 2022 [17:51]
    Azerbaijani president awards group of people Taraggi medal
  • 30 December 2022 [17:43]
    Azerbaijan awards group of people Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports title
  • 30 December 2022 [17:38]
    Azerbaijan, Israel eye development prospects in bilateral ties
  • 30 December 2022 [17:18]
    Azerbaijan names special presidential rep for Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan districts
  • 30 December 2022 [17:15]
    Moscow University for Humanities fires academic following anti-Azerbaijani rants
  • 30 December 2022 [16:07]
    Azerbaijan’s sophisticated foreign & domestic policy accomplishments in 2022
  • 30 December 2022 [16:00]
    Parliament adopts appeal to world Azerbaijanis
  • 30 December 2022 [15:52]
    Azerbaijani parliament congrats President & First VP on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, New Year

    • Most Popular