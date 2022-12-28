Top diplomat prioritizes Azerbaijan's major foreign policy achievements & problems in outgoing year

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The year 2022 played an essential role in expanding Azerbaijan's representation in the countries of the world, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks at a year-end press conference on December 27.

Noting the newly-established embassies in Israel and Albania, Bayramov said that the number of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad has reached 89. He added that following the decisions taken in 2021, Azerbaijan appointed ambassadors to the Vatican and Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first time.

Talking about Azerbaijan’s ties in the international arena, the minister stressed that during the year comprehensive allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye successfully developed. Similarly, he added that relations between Azerbaijan and Russia also successfully expanded.

"The agenda of friendship and cooperation with Georgia has developed steadily and positively. In 2022, intensive relations were also established with friendly and brotherly countries of Central Asia," he underlined.

He noted that Azerbaijan also took an active part in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, which expressed full support for the opening of the Zangezur corridor.

"Negotiations with the EU on new bilateral agreements are also continuing this year. There are new positive results," the minister added.

Further, Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan and Iran have begun a bridge construction across the Araz River, within the Zangazur corridor, noting that this way, Azerbaijan will have an alternative route from the Zangilan District to Nakhchivan.

"Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy, and we will promote our national interests by all means," Bayramov added.

Noting the major work commenced in the transport and communication sector, he emphasized the holding of a meeting of a high-level working group between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in Baku.

The minister added that this year Azerbaijan continued to provide humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the provision of large-scale humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

Talking about the current situation in Karabakh, Bayramov once again stressed that Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared the right of ethnic Armenians to reside in the country's Karabakh region.

Stressing that a number of steps are being taken and will continue to be taken in this direction, the official stated that the purposeful interference of third parties in this process harms it. However, Azerbaijan is able to prevent such attempts, he added.

Moreover, he reminded the public that the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is an obligation undertaken by Armenia.

"We raise this issue during the negotiations and will continue to do so," Bayramov added.

According to the minister, Armenia has not withdrawn its troops and at the same time, continues to create constant tension in the region.

The minister also informed that the country will bring new lawsuits against Armenia at the beginning of 2023 regarding the damage to the environment, wildlife, and the exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources. In this vein, he remarked that international experts are working with Azerbaijan regarding the illegal exploitation of the country's mineral deposits in Karabakh and that calculations are being carried out.