Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: December 19-25

Azernews presents another weekly issue of covered major stories.

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Serbian president back to Azerbaijan again to reach new heights with strategic partner

Hot on the heels of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Belgrade, Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic is back again in Baku with a large government delegation to gauge and estimate the horizons of the political, economic, military, and energy cooperation, to name but a few.

Eco-activists shall not be moved: in search of tangible progress

Last week was momentous, and the one that has just begun has the premise of even greater consequentiality. There is no earthly way that the eco-activists and representatives of various civil society organisations, currently gathered at a critical spot on the Lachin-Khankandi Road, on the outskirts of Shusha, will disperse anytime soon unless the bulk of their ever-growing demands is fulfilled.

As picketing near Shusha underway, protesters determined to succeed in their fair demands

The ongoing picket of Azerbaijani eco-activists, youth, and NGOs representatives on the Khankandi-Shusha road in protest at the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh by the separatists under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is underway.

Azerbaijan refutes Armenia's UNSC claims as false and groundless

Azerbaijan’s UN Ambassador Yashar Aliyev has resolutely rejected Armenia's accusations against Baku as completely false and groundless. The ambassador made the remarks at the December 21 session of the UN Security Council in New York.

Azerbaijan, EU mull regional situation, eco-activists' ongoing protests

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the unfolding regional developments, including the events that triggered protests by representatives of the Azerbaijani civil society organizations over environmental problems in Karabakh.

First day of Baku-Shusha int'l forum wraps up with inked MoU eying co-op of Turkic nations

The first day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum of heads of public structures responsible for diaspora issues was held on December 20 in Baku.

Official: Azerbaijan to further promote culture across Turkic nations

Azerbaijan will further promote its culture in Turkic states, State Committee for Work with Diaspora Chairman Fuad Muradov has said. He made the remarks on the second day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum in Shusha on December 21.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye mull military co-op between Air Forces

Azerbaijan and Turkiye discussed military cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries and the importance of mutual exchange of experience. The discussion took place during the 13th staff talks between the representatives of the air forces of the two countries in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program for 2022.

New Mexican ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani foreign minister

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of the credentials of the newly-appointed ambassador of the United Mexican States, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, to Azerbaijan.

Saudi Arabia to invest in Azerbaijani energy sector

On December 19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and Minister of Investment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kayseri hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkiye, Georgian defense chiefs

On December 21, a trilateral meeting between the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia was held in Turkiye's Kayseri.

BUSINESS

Israeli expert upbeat about Azerbaijan's innovation & startup ecosystem, development potential

In an interview with Azernews, StartupBlink CEO and Founder Eli David spoke about Azerbaijan's startup and innovation ecosystem, its potential to develop, the country's ranking in the StartupBlink startup ecosystems ranking report, as well as insights and trends of the country's ecosystem development over the years.

Azerbaijan, Serbia set to further cement relations for long-term strategic partnership

Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic partners and their cooperation has already had a long history. Several documents on strategic partnerships have been signed between the two nations far away geographically. Both Azerbaijan and Serbia advocate international law and always support each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Azerbaijan building another energy bridge to Europe

Transitioning to clean energy is vital for combating climate change and reducing its devastating effects. In this regard, renewable energies become an inalienable part. Renewable energies received important backing from the international community through the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015. Nowadays more and more countries in the world are making efforts to transit their economies into renewable energy.

Azerbaijan expands geography of its gas supplies

Azerbaijan is increasing the geography of its gas supplies. One more European country will import gas from Azerbaijan. In this regard, Azerbaijani economist and MP Vugar Bayramov wrote on his official Twitter page that Romania will receive 4.2 million cubic meters of gas per day and 300 million cubic meters per quarter, starting from January 2023.

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink various accords on economic co-op

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a number of documents on economic cooperation between the two countries. The documents were signed within the framework of the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Saudi Arabia joint intergovernmental commission.

Azerbaijan, EBRD ink memorandum on technical assistance for power sector dev't

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed a memorandum on technical assistance pertaining to the development of the power sector.

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to establish joint business council

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement on the establishment of the joint business council.

CULTURE

Azerbaijan, Turkiye keen to protect cultural legacy

Cultural monuments have outstanding historical and aesthetic values. Ancient cultural constructions can provide insight into past experiences. From this point, the protection of cultural sites is incredibly important for society. Azerbaijan carries out significant work to protect the country's cultural and historical legacy.

Magnificent gingerbread town brings winter holiday spirit to both kids and adults

Ahead of New Year, NARGIS magazine gets everyone into the holiday spirit. The magazine presents a magnificent gingerbread town, which brings the magic and beauty of the winter season inside Port Baku Mall.

Azerbaijan ready to share experience in protecting historical & cultural sites

Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in protecting historical and cultural sites in the post-conflict times. The head of State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, Azad Jafarli, made this statement at the 17th meeting of the Committee for Protection of Cultural Property.

State Opera and Ballet Theater shines in Belarus

The Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has been invited to the 12th International Christmas Opera Forum to stage Giacomo Puccini's opera Turandot.

Famed tar player shares secrets of mugham art in Italy

Famed tar player, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade has shared the secrets of mugham art with Italian music lovers within the master class.

Rauf Hajiyev's music evokes incredible surge of emotions

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has marked Rauf Hajiyev's centenary with a marvelous concert.

Azerbaijani classical music captivates music lovers in Vienna

Known as the City of Music, Vienna has hosted a wonderful concert filled with sounds of Azerbaijani musical masterpieces.

SPORTS

Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022 brings together best chess players

Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022 has started in Baku, bringing together some of the best chess players.

National Olympic Committee sums up results of year

Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has hosted a meeting to sum up the results of the year.

