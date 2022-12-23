Russian president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, the friendly Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of socio-economic development and strengthening its position on the international arena. Your personal contribution to the establishment and strengthening of allied interaction between our states cannot be overestimated.

I sincerely value our trusting, friendly relationship. I am confident that we will continue our close joint work on topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda.

I sincerely wish you robust health, well-being and success. I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my heartfelt regards to your family.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation