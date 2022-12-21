Serbian President arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Serbian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The president was met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.

On November 23, Aleksandar Vucic announced his planned working visit to Azerbaijan while making press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during the latter visit to Serbia.

"Today we are going to continue discussions and I expect that in the coming 20 days I pay an unofficial but important and essential visit to Baku, Azerbaijan to discuss a few of these tremendously important topics for us. And I will be accompanied by several ministers from the government of Serbia precisely to deepen this strategic partnership that we inaugurated today and with very concrete agreements and tangible steps," he said.

To recall, during the visit of Ilham Aliyev to Serbia, a few important documents on cooperation were signed between the two countries, including the memorandum on the establishment of the strategic partnership council between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Azerbaijan and Serbia cooperate in a variety of economic sectors. The Azerbaijan-Serbia Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2013, and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2018, laid the groundwork for the development of relations.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $9.2 million in 2021.