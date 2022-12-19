Azerbaijani president amends Financial Monitoring Service Charter [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has amended the "Charter of the Financial Monitoring Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Presidential Decree No. 215 of July 18, 2018.

Following the changes, the Board will manage and oversee the Service. The Board composition will include three members: the chairman of the board and two of his deputies. The chairman and his deputies are appointed and dismissed by the Azerbaijani president upon the proposal of the Minister of Economy. The term of office of the Board is five years.

The Cabinet of Ministers was tasked with resolving issues stemming from the decree.