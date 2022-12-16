Baku briefs diplomats, military attaches on unfolding developments in Karabakh

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Amid the ongoing picketing of the Shusha-Khankandi road in Karabakh by a group of Azerbaijani eco-activists in protest at the illicit exploitation of mineral resources by the separatists, the Foreign Ministry arranged the second briefing for foreign diplomats accredited in the country to update them on the latest developments.

The violation of the status of the Lachin road is contrary to the provisions of the tripartite declaration, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told the diplomatic corps, according to Azernews.

“We want to discuss numerous cases of misuse of the Lachin road and instances of violations of laws with diplomats. Cases of abuse and violations of the law are contrary to the provisions of the tripartite statement. It is important to have a common understanding of this case,” the minister noted.

Azerbaijan has always been open to dialog, the minister said, voicing Baku’s readiness to resolve outstanding issues through communication.

"Azerbaijan's openness to the dialog once again testifies to its support for resolving this issue through cooperation. Azerbaijan has also demonstrated this approach before. In the process of construction of the alternative Lachin road, we had contact with the local Armenian population, and a number of their requests were taken into consideration," the minister said.

The top diplomat added that Azerbaijan is ready to provide necessary humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians.

“The Armenian population of Karabakh has no problems with food or medicines. Azerbaijan is ready to provide any humanitarian assistance,” Jeyhun Bayramov said, adding that Baku is not responsible for the gas supply to the separatist part of Karabakh.

“All talk about gas is groundless. In mountainous areas, there are recurring problems due to cold weather. The leaders of the local Armenian population are spreading false information and they avoid communication,” the top diplomat said.

He made it clear that Azerbaijani eco-activists picketing the Shusha-Khankandi road have not blocked the road and “civilian vehicles can move freely along the road in both directions, so there can be no talk of a humanitarian crisis”.

"Pashinyan's statement about a humanitarian catastrophe allegedly happening there is off-beam. Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness to provide for the humanitarian needs of the Armenians living in its territories, if necessary," Bayramov added.

Another meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers may take place by the end of 2022 to discuss a peace treaty, Jeyhun Bayramov said.

“Azerbaijan is open to dialog,” the minister said, noting that over the past two years, meetings were held in a trilateral format.

“Meetings in other formats are no exception. Azerbaijan is always supportive of conducting meetings in any format. Even if the meeting does not produce tangible results, the discussion of the remaining open issues in itself is a positive sign,” the minister added.

In his opinion, the reasons for the protest were made public at a briefing two days ago.

“At the same time, during the past two days, we have witnessed the lies used for manipulations,” Bayramov added.

Following the December 3 and 7, 2022, discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Azerbaijani specialists from the Economy Ministry, Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold Company were to conduct primary monitoring into illicit exploitation of mineral deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan. But the monitoring failed as a result of a provocation by local ethnic Armenians at the instigation of separatist leaders in the area.