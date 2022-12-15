Agreements reached at Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan summit will further strengthen cooperation between countries - OTS

By Trend





The agreements reached at the first trilateral summit of Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan will further strengthen the comprehensive cooperation of the participating countries, said the statement of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), signed by Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Trend reports.

"With a great pleasure I express my gratification for the outcomes of the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan. This is a momentous occasion, as the three fraternal nations come together to strengthen their ties and work towards a brighter future of the Turkic World.

The agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, as well as the signing of various documents in areas such as trade, culture, energy, and transport, will undoubtedly contribute to further strengthening of our comprehensive cooperation and enhanced interaction within the OTS.

The expansion of ties between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan is a major step forward in the process of unifying and strengthening the entire Turkic World, as it will serve to reinforce the already robust collaboration between our truly fraternal nations," said the statement.