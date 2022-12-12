Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: December 5-11

By Azernews

HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Azerbaijan’s place in Iran’s chemo-brain

Modern Iran is a prisoner of chemotherapy, with a constant need for venom to be jettisoned into its veins so as to feel reasonably fit and give the enemy within a warning. The latter is not a mere figment of a deluded imagination; there is a growing discontent, not necessarily driven by ethnic urges exclusively, but mostly by the theocratic regime’s own inherent incoherence, or rather, to be put it simply, the fundamental discrepancy between what Iran needs and the trajectory into which it has been thrown by its leadership.

Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers mull Karabakh, peace deal with Armenia in Moscow

On December 5, the Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers discussed Baku's call for monitoring of the ecological situation in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian prosecutor generals meet in Moscow

Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian prosecutor generals held a meeting in Moscow on December 8.

Azerbaijani, Turkish defense chiefs observe Fraternal Fist drills

Joint exercises, dubbed as Fraternal Fist, are underway in Azerbaijan with representatives of the Turkiye military forces.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye host 14th military dialogue in Ankara

Ankara hosted the 14th Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue.

Baku, Jakarta mull efforts to increase business investment

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Head of Indonesian Foreign Policy Agency Strategy Yayan Mulyana discussed efforts to increase business and bilateral investment. The discussion took place during the 3rd Political Planning Dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries in Jakarta on December 6.

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman calls on int'l community to take legal action against Armenian vandalism

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva called on international and national communities to take legal responsibility against Armenia in regard to the destruction of Azerbaijani graves in the liberated Zangilan District.

Azerbaijan, Spain eye interparliamentary co-op

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament held several meetings in Spain to discuss the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Official: Significant work done to bring Armenian servicemen to justice

Significant work has been done to bring Armenian servicemen to justice for crimes against Azerbaijani prisoners, as part of the criminal procedural law and following the international law requirements, Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov said. He made the remark at a conference on "basic guarantees of human rights" organized by the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, in Baku.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to continue regulatory measures adopted in October

Azerbaijan has agreed to keep in force the decision taken in October 2022 on the daily oil production cuts at the 34th Ministerial Meeting of the OPEC+.

Minister: Azerbaijani-Serbian relations reach strategic partnership level

Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have developed and reached the level of strategic partnership, the country’s Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said. He made the remarks at a meeting with Serbian Ambassador Dragan Vladisavljevic.

Azerbaijan, EU discuss energy co-op, attracting investment in renewable energy

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed energy cooperation and the attraction of investment in renewable energy within the framework of the economic and investment plan. The discussion took place during the meeting between the representatives of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and a delegation headed by the European Commission Eastern Neighborhood and EU Institutional Building Department Director Lawrence Meredith.

Official: WB supports green dev’t & sustainable future of Azerbaijan

The World Bank supports green development and the sustainable future of Azerbaijan, WB Country Manager in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael has said. She made her remarks at a presentation of “Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth” report.

Azerbaijan, Dagestan reflect on co-op within North-South transport corridor

Azerbaijan and Dagestan have discussed cooperation within the North-South Transport Corridor. The discussion materialized at a meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Dagestan Head Sergei Melikov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Lenovo establishes regional center in Baku

Lenovo’s official representative office operating in Azerbaijan will be expanded to become a regional center covering the territories of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the company’s Senior Vice President Wilfredo Sotolongo said. The remarks were made during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

CULTURE

UNESCO conventions' role highlighted at conference in Baku

An international conference on "UNESCO conventions' role in preserving cultural values and aspects of improving their application" has started in Baku.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week presents dazzling fashion looks

Dazzling fashion collections have been demonstrated within the 13th season of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week. The fashion week was devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh diplomatic relations.

Culture minister highlights reforms for sustainable cultural dev't

Culture Minister Anar Karimov discussed with young cinematographers reforms carried out for the sustainable cultural development.

More Azerbaijan's cultural elements inscribed on UNESCO List

More Azerbaijani cultural elements have been included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. The nominations were accepted at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO.