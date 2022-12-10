TODAY.AZ / Politics

Meeting of Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue wraps up

10 December 2022 [15:05] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The 14th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue, chaired by the Rector of the National Defense University of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev, and Second Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, in Ankara, wrapped up, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The participants reviewed the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, and other areas, as well as discussed the main activity areas.

Following the final protocol of the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the military educational institution of the Turkish Armed Forces.

---

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/229055.html

Print version

Views: 158

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also