Azerbaijani FM receives copy of credentials letter of new French ambassador

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a copy of the letter of credentials of the new French ambassador, Anne Boillon, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

After receiving a copy of the letter of credentials of Ambassador Anne Boillon, Ceyhun Bayramov wished her success in her future activities.

The meeting discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-French relations, the regional situation, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the peace agenda, and other issues.

Speaking about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the minister informed the new ambassador about the peace agenda and the steps and initiatives by Azerbaijan to advance the process. He drew attention to Armenia's provocations and threats.

The minister emphasized that the resolutions passed by the French Parliament and the biased opinions expressed by France harmed relations between Paris and Baku and did not advance the peace process.

Ambassador Anne Boillon thanked Jeyhun Bayramov for the reception and pledged to develop Azerbaijani-French relations.

To recap, on November 15, the French Senate adopted a draft law on the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan, based on Article 34-1 of the French Constitution. Out of 296 members, who participated in the meeting, 295 voted in favor of the project and one voted against it. The authors of the project demand that "Azerbaijan and its partners respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, as well as the return of all Armenian prisoners of war".