Azerbaijani Parliament to establish new interparliamentary groups

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

A total of 12 interparliamentary working groups of the Azerbaijani parliament have been established, Azernews reports.

This proposal was reflected in the amendments to the resolution of the parliament ‘On the election of heads of working groups for inter-parliamentary relations of the parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan’, the discussion of which has been included in the agenda of the parliamentary plenary session.

The relevant bill proposed to appoint Aydin Huseynov as the head of the Azerbaijan-Bangladesh group, Elshan Musayev - Azerbaijan-Burundi group, Rashad Mahmudov - Azerbaijan-Ethiopia group, Afat Hasanova - Azerbaijan-Honduras group, Sabir Rustamkhanli - Azerbaijan-Cameroon group, Kamaladdin Gafarov - Azerbaijan-Guatemala group, Rafael Huseynov as the head of Azerbaijan-Lebanese group, Ramil Hasan - Azerbaijan-Nepal group, Emin Hajiyev - Azerbaijan-Nigeria group, Parvin Karimzade - Azerbaijan-Panama group, Javid Osmanov - Azerbaijan-Sudan group, and Elman Nasirov - Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe group.

The proposal was put to the vote and adopted.