Georgia plays notable part in peace process between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Philip Reeker

By Trend

Georgia is critically important for regional peace stability and connectivity, Philip Reeker, U.S. State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, said in a video message, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Georgia.

He said he was delighted to be back in Georgia, where last year the US closely worked with the country's leadership to mediate between the neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Georgia continues to contribute to regional security by supporting the EU monitoring mission, and I am happy to meet with the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili again to discuss regional issues,” department’s senior adviser added.