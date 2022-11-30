Azerbaijani foreign minister in Poland to attend 29th OSCE meeting

By Azernews





On November 30, the Azerbaijani foreign minister left for a working visit to Poland, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to Poland to participate in the 29th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As part of the visit, he is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings.

As OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries Russia, the US, and France had been mediating a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874, and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijani territories, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The trilateral ceasefire deal, signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

