Azerbaijan condoles with Indonesia over deadly quake

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Indonesia, Azernews reports, referring to the ministry's tweet.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in West Java, Indonesia. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery for the injured. Azerbaijan stands with friendly and brotherly Indonesia in these difficult times," the tweet reads.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Indonesia’s main island of Java on November 21, killing at least 252 people, injuring hundreds more, triggering landslides, and causing the collapse of hundreds of buildings in the capital Jakarta, 60 miles away.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, which sits on the "ring of fire" area of tectonic activity in the Pacific. The country has a history of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis, with more than 2,000 killed in a 2018 Sulawesi quake.