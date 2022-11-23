Azerbaijan defuses Armenia-made anti-personnel mines in Saribaba height

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Armenia-made anti-personnel mines were rendered harmless in the direction of Saribaba height, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On November 21, as a result of demining activities, conducted by the Azerbaijan army’s engineer-sapper units, an anti-personnel minefield, laid by illegal Armenian armed detachments, was detected in the northern direction of the Saribaba height.

As a result of demining measures on the scene, 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were detected and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

The Azerbaijan army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on demining the Azerbaijani territories.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

The latest mine blasts in Tartar and Lachin districts on October 21-23 seriously wounded three Azerbaijani citizens, one of whom subsequently died in hospital. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that the number of victims had reached 262 as a result of Armenian-planted mine explosions in the liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.