Eight Azerbaijani reps to observe presidential election in Kazakhstan

Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

A total of eight representatives from Azerbaijan are going to observe the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Serjan Abdikarimov said, Azernews reports.

"Kazakhstan's government aims to make election transparent and open. The presidential election is going to be conducted with the participation of 641 observers, including 532 observers from international organizations and 109 observers from 35 countries," he said.

The ambassador noted that before the upcoming election, large-scale reforms have already been carried out in the country.

"This is the seventh presidential election in Kazakhstan since gaining independence. A total of six candidates with various political opinions are going to participate. Moreover, for the first time, two women candidates are also going to participate in the election," he informed.

Further, the ambassador expressed hope that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is going to develop even more productively after the election.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services. Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market. Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.