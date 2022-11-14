First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to Turkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva sent a letter of condolences to Turkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan in connection with the death of people as a result of an explosion in Istanbul.

"Dear Mrs. Emine,

We were deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion in the city of Istanbul.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!", the letter says.