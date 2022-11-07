Chronicles of Victory: November 7, 2020

By Trend



The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 42-nd day of the second Karabakh war:

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army liberated two villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Khojaly and Khojavand districts.

- The cannons of the 3rd battery of the Armenian armed forces' D-30 artillery division were destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces' equipment and manpower were destroyed.

- The personnel of the Armenian armed forces' special military unit was besieged and liquidated.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar and Aghjabadi.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Aghdam.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani settlements.

- A 16-year-old teenager was killed as a result of Armenian missile attack on Barda.

- Another video of the liberated villages of Jabrayil district was released.

- The Armenian armed forces suffered losses in the direction of Aghdam.

- Another military column of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.