Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar direction

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the directions of Yellija and Mollabayramli settlements, Kalbajar District, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On the night of November 3-4, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Azizli and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire for 5 hours the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Yellija and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar District," the ministry reported.

The Azerbaijani army's forces stationed in this area have taken appropriate countermeasures.

Earlier, the ministry reported that on November 3, at 20:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Bezirkhana settlement of the Kalbajar District.

Following the October 31 bilateral meeting in Sochi between the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, an agreement to refrain from the use of force and threats of its use was reached.