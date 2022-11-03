Algeria summit results: Arab states pick Azerbaijan

By Trend

As the countries of the world face more and more economic decline caused by the global economic shocks of recent years, many of them are reconsidering the way they conduct foreign policy in the hope of learning from those of their partners who succeed in leveling the impact of this macroeconomic situation on their markets.

Thus, the 31st Arab League Summit was held in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on November 1 and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the summit as a Guest of Honor.

The summit, which was held for the first time in three years, the meeting happened against the backdrop of rising inflation, food and energy shortages, as well as the soaring cost of living across the Middle East and Africa.

Against the backdrop of global economic instability, Azerbaijan has managed to maintain its economic growth trajectory and yield great results in this regard.

It is the highly effective structure of Azerbaijan's foreign policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev that determined Azerbaijan's participation in the global summit in Algeria.

As Editor of the 'Pakistan in the World' Media and News Company Tazeen Akhtar told Trend, Azerbaijan is earning a good name and repute in the world for its well-thought-out approach and sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and the world.

According to him, Azerbaijan pursues cooperation, both bilateral and multilateral, with a large number of countries.

“Azerbaijan is also holding crucial dialogue with Armenia to improve relations after the second Karabakh war and contributed to the regional and international forums as the builder and promoter of peace among the nations. President Ilham Aliyev has emerged as a statesman with deep vision and insight to the solution of the core global issues,” Akhtar said.

According to Akhtar, Azerbaijan's international prestige has increased significantly in recent years.

“Azerbaijan's international role has grown beyond the South Caucasus to Asia, Europe and Africa,” Akhtar said.

He also noted that amid the difficult situation around Ukraine, Azerbaijan not only saved its territories and economy but also facilitated regional stability through engagement and dialogue.

“Azerbaijan has helped European countries maintain their energy security. Pakistan as a fraternal country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Azerbaijan. These developments and many other efforts speak a lot about the international exposure and contribution of Azerbaijan,” he said.

He stressed that all these achievements are the results of a clearly defined foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev.

“President Ilham Aliyev has maintained the upward trajectory of the Azerbaijani economy through COVID-19, the Armenian aggression, and the situation in Ukraine. His policy helped Azerbaijan strengthen its standing among the regional states. The president is the torchbearer of peace and has good relations with all neighbors. His continued participation at international conferences and sharing his thoughts on the issues provided the ideas to the world leaders for the solutions to their respective issues,” Akhtar added.

Thus, it becomes obvious that in a period of global uncertainty, when the countries of the world are faced with the need to adapt to a rapidly changing situation, Azerbaijan's opinion and experience in solving current global issues are not only taken into account, but also welcomed and highly valued.

The participation of Azerbaijan as a Guest of Honor at the event, which was meant to strengthen the member states' posture in the current difficult time, is an indicator of Azerbaijan's international prestige as a reliable partner.