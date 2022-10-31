Azerbaijani top diplomat discusses deepening of ties with outgoing Greece ambassador

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos discussed a number of areas on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional peacebuilding efforts, Azernews reports.

The meeting was held in connection with the completion of the Greek ambassador’s diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Bayramov thanked the ambassador for his activities to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Greece and wished him success in his future work.

Further, the importance of the recent growing contacts between Azerbaijan and Greece was emphasized. The minister particularly stressed the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the fringes of the opening ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector on October 1, 2022. Besides, the importance of continuing the political dialogue was also emphasized.

In turn, Piperigkos noted that cooperation in energy and transit spheres lies at the heart of relations between the two countries. He stressed that there is potential for further development of cooperation in the political, economic, trade, transport, and transit areas.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in May 1992.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in the Hellenic Republic has been operating since April 16, 2004. The embassy of the Hellenic Republic in Azerbaijan was established on May 27, 1993.

In total, twenty-four documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Greece. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $435.7 million in 2021.