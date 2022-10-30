Türkiye and Azerbaijan - two bridges leading to Europe and Asia - ambassador

By Trend

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two bridges leading to Europe and Asia and playing the role of a strategic hub, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said at an event held on October 29 on the occasion of Türkiye's national holiday, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye is always close to fraternal Azerbaijan, providing support today in the reconstruction and construction work in the liberated territories, as well as in the construction of infrastructure. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Azerbaijan's well-being is our well-being, its joy is our joy, its fate is our fate, its sadness is our sadness," the ambassador added.

Bagci stressed that Turkey supports Azerbaijan in all areas with all its capabilities and experience.

He added that the two countries are capable of solving the energy problem in Europe together.