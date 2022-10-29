Nizami Ganjavi Center become one of most influential organizations globally - Petar Stoyanov

By Trend

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become one of the most influential organizations globally, Petar Stoyanov, ex-president of Bulgaria, told Trend.

“I've been a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center since the very beginning of its work. I am very much involved in its activity. And over these 10 years, the Nizami Ganjavi Center became one of the most powerful organizations in the world. This is very important to underline. There are many international organizations, thinks tanks and so one, but there are few places, where so many interesting people, such as former politicians and many other, come up together in order to discuss the most crucial issues,” he said.

Regarding the future prospects and possible topics for the next Global Baku Forum, which is held annually by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and will be held in March next year, the ex-president noted that energy, supply and other crises are the main issues to be discussed.

“We will talk about the current world order, and how we can prevent such crises in the future,” he said.